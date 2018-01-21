21 Jan 2018

Toungoo Interview: Naw A---, February 2017

Report
from Karen Human Rights Group
Published on 19 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (566.36 KB)

This Interview with Naw A--- on February 5th 2017 provides an update from Thandaunggyi Township,
Toungoo District, on issues including education, health, livelihoods, and women’s opportunities in the community.

  • The deficit of education and healthcare services in Thandaunggyi Township, Toungoo District continues because there are still not enough teachers, schools and healthcare services.
    Additionally, the cost of medicine when prescribed locally is expensive.

  • Naw A--- also talks about the local situation for women; despite limited opportunities, she recommends all women try to learn from outside experiences instead of only staying home and doing housework

