Toungoo Interview: Naw A---, February 2017
This Interview with Naw A--- on February 5th 2017 provides an update from Thandaunggyi Township,
Toungoo District, on issues including education, health, livelihoods, and women’s opportunities in the community.
The deficit of education and healthcare services in Thandaunggyi Township, Toungoo District continues because there are still not enough teachers, schools and healthcare services.
Additionally, the cost of medicine when prescribed locally is expensive.
Naw A--- also talks about the local situation for women; despite limited opportunities, she recommends all women try to learn from outside experiences instead of only staying home and doing housework