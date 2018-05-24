Toungoo Field Report: A transition to peace? Villagers concerns about ongoing militarisation from January 2016 to December 2017

This Field Report describes events occurring in Thaton District, southeast Myanmar between January 2016 and December 2017. It includes information submitted by KHRG community members on a range of human rights violations and other issues important to the local community including the military situation in the post-ceasefire period, development projects, drug usage, ethnic and religious discrimination, and violence because of conflicts about land use.

According to the information received during KHRG’s 2 year reporting period, Tatmadaw military movement in Thaton District has been ongoing. Military movement includes Tatmadaw troops encamping in villages and being stationed more permanently in bases near villages.

In this reporting period, many infrastructure projects were implemented across Thaton District. Nippon Foundation (locally known as Japan non-government organisation),

Bridge Asia Japan (BAJ), Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC),

Community-Driven Development (CDD), Myanmar government and private companies developed infrastructure projects in Bilin Township such as building clinics, schools, roads and bridges in addition to improving water supply and distributing rice, and installing solar panels.

Yaba (methamphetamine) is prevalent in many areas throughout Thaton District.

Villagers have many concerns about this and worry about the future impacts of drug use, especially for their children and young people.

Ethnic and religious discrimination remains of concern in Thaton District. Incidents include Muslim residents being denied their national identity cards, preventing them from enjoying full citizenship rights.