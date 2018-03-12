12 Mar 2018

TNLA clash with Tatmadaw in Namtu

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 10 Mar 2018 View Original

By Zeyar Maw

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) issued a press statement saying they fought with the Tatmadaw (government military) on March 8 in Namtu Township, northern Shan State.

TNLA Information Department said that they had an engagement with the Tatmadaw from 4:50 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. in Namtu Township between Panlaw and Narsaing villages.

The statement issued by the TNLA says, “Fighting has not yet eased and the Tatmadaw is reinforcing its troops while both sides are monitoring each other’s movements.”

The Tatmadaw so far not released a statement about this engagement.

The TNLA and Tatmadaw have been fighting frequently in February and March in Namtu, Namsan and Kutkai Townships in northern Shan State.

TNLA has not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with the government and it is the member organization of Federal Political Negotiation and Consultative Committee (FPNCC) led by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) and it is calling for political dialogue with government.

