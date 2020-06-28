As Thousands Flee, Myanmar’s Threat of Clearance Operations a ‘Disturbing Echo’ of Recent Atrocities

Please see below statement from Refugees International’s Senior Advocate for Human Rights Daniel P. Sullivan:

“Myanmar’s new threat of “clearance operations” is a disturbing echo of recent atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority and a reminder of the risks of ongoing impunity. Thousands of mostly ethnic Rakhine civilians have fled their homes and more will follow if the world does not demand accountability.

Less than three years ago, more than 700,000 ethnic Rohingya fled coordinated attacks that amounted to no less than genocide. The International Court of Justice has since ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide, but this latest threat shows Myanmar has not changed. The failure of the United States and other countries to recognize previous attacks for what they are and to take further action is emboldening a military with a long history of atrocities and is putting more lives at risk.

Refugees International is urging Secretary Pompeo to declare the attacks on the Rohingya as genocide and crimes against humanity and to take action to hold Myanmar accountable. The petition can be found at: https://www.refugeesinternational.org/call-it-genocide.”

