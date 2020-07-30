Thousand evacuated due to flooding in Sagaing

The Ayeyawady River burst its banks, and 6,516 locals from 1,451 households in some areas of Sagaing Region were evacuated from their homes, state media reported.

Union Minister of Social Welfare, Resettlement and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye, in his capacity as Vice-Chairman of the National Natural Disaster Management Committee said that although hardship due to floods might last for some days, governmental officials will provide food aid, cash assistance, mask sand soap bars to ease the difficulties of victims during COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister reminded people to take care and wash hands frequently to prevent the spread of COVID-19.