Third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference will discuss security sector reform

By Soe Thu Aung

Officials from Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) said the forthcoming third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference would discuss security sector reform.

There are five main sectors on the agenda of the 21st Century Panglong Conference for discussion these are Political, Economics, Social, Security, and Land and Environment. Security sector reform was not discussed at the last session.

At the second session of the conference, Tatmadaw, EOAs group and Political Parties disagreed on security sector reform and further discussion was postponed.