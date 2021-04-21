“Things feel calmer in Ramadan”: Supporting the people of Myanmar through the holy month

Every Ramadan, we distribute food to hundreds of thousands of people across countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The food parcel provide families with staple items such as flour, bread, rice and oil with which to start and end their fasts, and are a lifeline for many who do not always know where their next meal is coming from.

This year, our Ramadan programme will see almost 11,000 food parcels provided to vulnerable families in Myanmar.

The people of Myanmar have endured some of the longest running conflicts in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced, with many still living in camps, unable to return home. Others face restrictions on their movement due to their stateless status.

To make matters worse, the country is particularly prone to natural disasters. Since Cyclone Nargis devastated swaths of the country in 2008, further powerful storms, flash flooding and an earthquake have devastated communities.

Decades of insecurity have left some states hugely underdeveloped, with families unable to access even basic services such as healthcare and education. Many households do not know where their next meal is coming from.

We’re sharing stories of how your generosity has helped some of our most vulnerable brothers and sisters in Myanmar during Ramadan.

**Supporting Fatima’s family*

Fatima is a mother-of-4 from Sittwe in Rakhine State. She and her husband struggle to provide for their children.

Fatima sells a traditional vermicelli soup in their home village, and her husband is a fisherman. Together they bring in a small income, but it isn’t enough to cover the family’s expenses.

They don’t always know where their next meal is coming from, which affects their health – and they are unable to afford medical treatment either.

Ramadan is a very special time for Fatima, but it also brings challenges.

“During Ramadan, I pray as much as I can, however I have still to work because we are living in deep poverty, alongside many families like ours in the community.

“Ramadan, to me, is about striving. Before this situation in Myanmar, we were able to buy meat and good, nutritious food with which to break our fast. But then the good times disappeared, and now we depend on the support of others”, says Fatima.

Islamic Relief provided Fatima and her family with a food package, easing their worries about finding food during the holy month.

“This support is enormously helpful to us. Things now feel calmer in Ramadan, and we do not need to worry about food because Islamic Relief’s food packs will give my family enough food to last for weeks. Islamic Relief is a big-hearted organisation with donors who are filled with compassion for us, thank you all,” says Fatima.

Easing Anuwar’s burden

Anuwar from Sittwe lives with her husband, 3 children and her brother-in-law. The family has only a meagre income from selling firewood.

Ramadan is an extremely special time for Anuwar, and she focuses on praying and encourages others to do good. However, worrying about providing for her family make what should feel like a happy and blessed time significantly more difficult.

“Food and health are challenges for us. In the situation that we are currently living in, we need everything, even clothes for my children. We do not have enough food, and at least for ten days each month, we struggle to eat”, says Anuwar.

Anuwar received a food package from Islamic Relief last year, easing her worries about feeding her family.

“Islamic Relief’s initiative is extremely kind and supportive. We no longer have to worry about food during Ramadan, which is a blessing… this will give us meals for at least three weeks”, she says.

With your generosity, Islamic Relief will continue to reach those most in need this Ramadan, distributing food safely to some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

Please donate now to allow us to continue changing people’s Ramadan for the better. Help us support those like Fatima and Anuwar who struggle to feed their children. Feel their pain.