Thematic COVID-19 Bulletin: Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

Protecting ourselves and others through proper handwashing and hygiene practices has never been more important. But for many children, basic water and hygiene facilities remain out of reach. UNICEF Myanmar is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic together with the Ministry of Health and Sports, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and Ministry of Education and other partners. Here are some of the highlights of UNICEF’s work:

Critical WASH supplies

Disability in quarantine

When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Myanmar on 23 March at Tedim Township of Chin State, the Government began setting up quarantine facilities around the country, to contain the transmission of the virus. Hakha’s quarantine centres have limited amounts of water available for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. “I lived on a daily dish of curry from the generous local communities who kindly looked after the people in quarantine. So I had to make some food on my own during my stay too, and it wasn’t easy for me to even get water for cooking rice in my condition, since the main water source point was far from my room,” says U Myint Htay, who retired from military service when he lost his right leg in a landmine explosion in 1993. UNICEF and Karuna Myanmar Social Services are providing the centres with hand washing basins, bars of soap and COVID19 messages.

Disinfecting, washing and encouraging physical distancing for protection

UNICEF is working closely with Kachin State Health Department and Department of Rural Development and township development affairs, as well as local religious and civil society organisations Karuna Myanmar Social Services, Kachin Baptist Convention, Nyein Foundation (Shalom) and other partners operating in non-government-controlled areas. At the beginning of April, UNICEF Myitkyina Field Office facilitated the prepositioning and delivery of drums of bleach, 125 hand washing stations, 75,000 bars of hand washing soap and to the Kachin State Health Department and the State Development Affairs through the Department of Rural Development. These supplies, that are procured with support from USAID and the Government of Japan will be used in Kachin State’s remote townships and IDP camps and urban areas.