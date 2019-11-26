Thaton Incident Report: One villager sustained serious injuries after stepping on a landmine in Hpa-an Township, May 2019
from Karen Human Rights Group
Report
Published on 25 Nov 2019 — View Original
On May 18th, 2019, two villagers were injured following the explosion of a landmine in Wel Pyan village tract, Hpa-an Township, Thaton District. One of the victims lost his right leg and is now totally dependent on his relatives for his survival. So far, no action has been taken to clear the contaminated areas of landmines.