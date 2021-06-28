Terms of Reference: South-Eastern Myanmar Working Group (October 2018)

Background and objectives of the South-Eastern Myanmar Working group (SEWG)

Myanmar has embarked upon a series of political and economic reforms since 2012, including a transition to quasi-civilian government, a series of ceasefires with nonstate actors (NSAs), a general election in 2015 resulting in a National League for Democracy (NLD) led government and a strengthening of State and Region government structures, departments and services. The country has opened up considerably, not only for foreign investment but also for international organizations working in development, peace-building, human rights, early recovery and humanitarian response.

In recognition of the evolving context and need for greater coordination to transcend individual sectors and bring together development and humanitarian responses so as to better address and support the larger objectives, the international community working in South-Eastern Myanmar, initiated a South-East Working Group that became operational in 2015. The first SEWG meeting highlighted core elements for an enabling environment for durable solutions, human development and peace in South-Eastern Myanmar that include (i) Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue and Coordination Platforms, (ii) Durable Solutions, (iii) Social Services and Protection, (iv) Community Development and Livelihoods, (v) Rule of Law and Local Governance and (vi) Peacebuilding. Focus on these issues will continue to be pivotal to the work of the SEWG.

As input into this framework, the working group takes as a point of departure, consultations and discussions, the UN Framework for Engagement in South-Eastern Myanmar. This framework was developed through an inter-UN task force and endorsed by the UN Resident Coordinator / Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) and UN Country Team in 2015 and laid the foundation for establishing the South East Working Group. Other key strategic documents for consideration in the work of the SEWG include Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan, the National Ceasefire Agreement (including chapter six on interim arrangements) and the Roadmap for Voluntary Return. The SEWG developed a situational analysis, a conflict sensitivity paper and a humanitarian development peace-building paper.