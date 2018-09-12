Tatmadaw medical teams provide treatment in Naga Self-administered Zone

There was an outbreak of illnesses in Wanyote village, Donhee (Sub) Township in Naga Self-administered Zone, Sagaing Region, on 19 August. Upon learning of it, a team consisting of specialists from Tatmadaw hospital under the Northwest Command arrived at Wanyote village on 29 August.

Together with doctors from Donhe station hospital, necessary inspection, medical treatment, medical care and informative talks were conducted starting from 30 August.

As of 8 September, 97 persons from Lanpan village, Nanyun Township and 40 persons from Larma village were provided with health care services, according to news from the Tatmadaw Commander-in-Chief Office.

MNA

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar