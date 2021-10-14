TİKA Supports Myanmar's Fight against Covid-19

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) gave oxygen concentrators to Myanmar which has faced serious challenges in its fight against Covid-19.

The project allowed for the enhancement of Myanmar's capacity to fight the pandemic with the cooperation of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Turkey's Sectoral Dialogue Partner. 131 of the 500 Oxygen Concentrators Myanmar needed as a "priority" in its fight against the pandemic were procured by TİKA and handed over to Myanmar's Red Cross.

Along with the Secretary General of ASEAN, the accredited Ambassadors of the member states attended the project's online delivery ceremony. Turkish Ambassador to Naypyidaw Kerem Divanoğlu also attended the ceremony. Secretary General of ASEAN, Myanmarese officials as well as ASEAN member state representatives thanked TİKA for its humanitarian aid to Myanmar.