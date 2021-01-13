TİKA Supports a Hospital in Myanmar

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided medical devices for the operating room of the Muslim Free Hospital, which has been providing free healthcare since 1937.

The delivery ceremony held in the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Naypyidaw was attended by Kerem Divanlıoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Naypyidaw; our mission staff; prominent Muslim families in Myanmar; hospital staff; and press members.

Ambassador Divanlıoğlu mentioned the successful projects implemented by TİKA and other Turkish organizations around the world, especially during the pandemic. He stated that they were ready to support every effort to improve the health infrastructure of Myanmar.

Speaking on behalf of the board of directors of the hospital, Musa Madha expressed his gratitude for these medical devices, which were above the standards in Myanmar in terms of technology and quality. Madha noted that the operating room would be able to meet the current demand as its operating capacity doubled.

TİKA aimed to increase the capacity of the operating room and ensure that it provides better service thanks to the medical devices and equipment that it brought mainly from Turkey and installed.