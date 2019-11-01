Swa Chaung Dam flood victims receive 175 new houses

Bago Region Government and the Myanmar Construction Entrepreneurs Association handed over 175 houses to the flood victims in new Kyuntawsu village in Thinewa village-tract of Yedashe Township, Bago Region, yesterday morning.

Vice President U Henry Van Thio attended the handover ceremony held at the new village which was established to replace the old one submerged in floodwater due to collapse of a spillway at Swa Chaung Dam last year.

The ceremony was also attended by Union Ministers Dr Aung Thu, Dr Win Myat Aye, Bago Region Chief Minister U Win Thein, Deputy Minister Dr Tun Naing and U Soe Aung, departmental heads and officials.

Union Ministers Dr Aung Thu, Dr Win Myat Aye, Chairman of MCEA U Shein Win, Pyithu Hluttaw MP in Yedashe Township U Kyi Naing Moe, Regional Hluttaw MP Dr Kyaw Kyaw cut the ceremonial ribbon of the village entrance archway, and the Vice President, the Chief Minister and an official of MCEA opened the village signboard and sprayed it with scented holy water.

The Vice President and party then planted Eugenia, Mesua ferrea, Star-flower and Green-velvet plants, before they viewed the new houses for the flood victims.

At the handover ceremony of 175 houses, Vice President U Henry Van Thio expressed thanks to the Bago Region government for 13 houses, and MCEA for 162 houses at the new Kyuntawsu village.

Last year, the damage of spill way at Swa Chung Dam caused severe effects in Bago Region which has already suffered floods from heavy rains, sweeping houses away from the village. The National Disaster Management Committee responded with immediate measures on rehabilitation works such as providing construction materials for residential houses and monasteries, seeds for paddy cultivation and other crops and removing sediments from the agricultural lands.

Vice President U Henry Van Thio also said that Myanmar was vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical conditions, and that the country was cooperating with regional and foreign countries in natural disaster managements. Myanmar has also enacted the Natural Disaster Management Law in 2013. Under this law, the National Disaster Management Committee was formed and it was chaired by the Vice President to manage its working committees at township, district and State/Region levels.

The country has also adopted the Myanmar Action Plan on Disaster Risk Reduction (MAPDRR). Its sub-paragraph 1-4 of Pillar 1 has stated the need to make assessment of dam safety and reservoir, critical infrastructure and vital government and lifeline buildings in Myanmar.

The Vice President also called for the officials scrutinizing and checking the strength of infrastructures to avoid more losses, and people participating in preparedness measures for ensuring a disaster-resistant community.

Next, the Bago Region Chief Minister explained the construction of new Kyuntawsu Village, and the Chairman of MCEA presented about the new houses for the flood victims.

Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye gave 2,000 units of uniforms for school children, and the Chairman of MCEA also provided sets of furniture for the village, followed by words of thanks by a local.

The Vice President and party then proceeded to the briefing hall of Swa Chaung Dam to inspect the construction of a new spillway and irrigation system of the dam.

The new spillway is an iron reinforced concrete structure with 447.2 ft in length and 531.5 ft in width. The volume of flowing water will have 80,000 cubic meters, and the whole construction project is expected to take about 2 years.