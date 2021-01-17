Supporting families uprooted amid violence in Myanmar

An Islamic Relief project which ends this month has been providing vital humanitarian support to families affected by violence in Myanmar.

In 2012, deadly violence broke out in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, claiming many lives of many and affecting hundreds of thousands of people. Some 130,000 people fled their homes in search of safety, sheltering in overcrowded camps without access to healthcare, education, or the means to earn a living.

Islamic Relief has been a lifeline, providing food, shelter and clean water for thousands of people living in camps, and supporting many communities.

Life-changing support

We distributed 2,400 food packs to displaced people living in camps in the Sittwe township, helping almost 20,000 people. We have focused on unregistered displaced persons who had no support, leaving them unable to provide for their families and did not know where their next meal is coming from.

We have also been making the camps safer and more secure, including by installing over 100 solar street lamps, many of which are placed along the 5 kilometre road we built. Women and children now feel much safer using bathroom facilities at night.

Many families were living in poorly constructed houses, which offered little protection from the elements, and struggled through the winter. Among them were Zaw, 25, and her family.

“Our shelter was devastated… [so we were sleeping on] a plastic floor sheet which was laid on the sand”, she says, explaining that the area is prone to cyclones which destroy the makeshift shelters in the camp. The dire living conditions were causing her children to become ill.

Then they received one of 110 new homes, built by Islamic Relief to provide safe, dignified housing for the most vulnerable families. They were also provided with solar home sets and latrines.

“I am delighted to receive the new shelter. My pain is gone.”

As part of this project, we have also supported 1,000 vulnerable households with livelihood and income support through cash grants. We have been supporting women to form self-help groups, providing them with essential skills development training, to help them earn a reliable living.

This is helping families to become self-sufficient and to provide for their children.

Islamic Relief has been delivering humanitarian aid and livelihood projects in Myanmar since 2008. With your support, we can continue to be a lifeline to families in crisis: donate now.