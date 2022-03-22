Subject: Deep Depression over coastal Myanmar weakened into a Depression SUE: 2015 HOURS IST DATED: 22.03.2022

The Deep Depression over coastal Myanmar moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 06 hours, weaken into a depression and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 22nd March, over coastal Myanmar and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.6°N and longitude 94.4°E, about 190 km west of Yangon (Myanmar), 210 km south of Thandwe (Myanmar), 440 km north-northeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands) and 580 km north-northeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands).

It would continue to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by morning of tomorrow, 23rd March 2022.