Sub: Deep Depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal: Pre cyclone watch for Andaman Islands and adjoining sea areas (Yellow Message) Time of Issue: 1450 Hours IST Dated: 21.03.2022

The Deep Depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, moved nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during last 06 hours, and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, 21st March, over the same region, near latitude 12.6°N and longitude 93.9°E, about 110 km east-southeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands), 170 km northeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 530 km southsouthwest of Yangon (Myanmar) and 650 km south of Thandwe (Myanmar).

It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during evening hours of today. It would continue to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar coast during next 48 hrs and cross Myanmar coast between latitude 180N & 190N around Thandwe (Myanmar) during early hours of 23rd March.