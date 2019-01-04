04 Jan 2019

Sub: Cyclonic storm “PABUK” over South China Sea and its emergence into Andaman Sea on 05th January 2019: Pre-cyclone watch for Andaman Islands

Published on 03 Jan 2019
A cyclonic storm “PABUK” lay centred at 0830 hours IST of 03rd January 2019over south China Sea near latitude 6.0°N and longitude 105.0° E, about 1500 km east-southeast of Port Blair. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman Sea around the forenoon of 05th January 2019.

Thereafter it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening/ night of 06th January. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken further during 7th -8 th January, 2019.

