Strongly condemning deadly attack on school in Myanmar, Secretary-General stresses children must have safe place to learn

20 SEPTEMBER 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks by Myanmar armed forces on a school in Let Yet Kone in Sagaing Region, killing at least 13 people, including 11 children. He offers his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Even in times of armed conflict, schools must remain areas in which children are granted protection and a safe place to learn. Attacks on schools and hospitals in contravention of international humanitarian law also constitute one of the six grave violations against children in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council.

The Secretary-General reiterates that, under international humanitarian law, combatants must not direct attacks against civilians, including children, or civilian objects. Perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar must be held accountable.

