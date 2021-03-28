Statement by the UN in Myanmar [EN/MY]

The United Nations in Myanmar is horrified by the needless loss of life today with reports of dozens of people shot dead by the military across the country, in the bloodiest day since the coup. The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. Those responsible must be held to account. As the Special Envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener has said, ensuring peace and defending the people should be the responsibility of any military, but the Tatmadaw has turned against its own people.

The United Nations Country Team in Myanmar consists of FAO, ILO, IOM, ITC, OCHA, UNAIDS, UNCDF, UNDP, UNEP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UN HABITAT, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNODC, UNOPS, UNV, UN WOMEN, WFP, WHO.