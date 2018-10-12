Statement by Shan State Women’s Organizations on Alarming Deterioration of Peace, and Security as it Relates to the Human Rights Situation and Rule of Law in Shan State

The Lahu Women’s Organization, the Pa-O Women’s Union, the Shan Women’s Action Network and the Ta’ang Women’s Organization are very concerned about the ongoing armed conflict between the Myanmar Army and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) as well as fighting among EAOs in Shan State and across Burma. We are appalled by the impact of these conflicts, which has resulted in an increase of IDPs and refugees, and a notable disregard for human rights violations. The absence of rule of law has intensified conflicts among different communities and sown divisions and ethnic hatred through the spread of social media. We strongly condemn all parties and individuals involved in these acts.

All ethnic people living in Shan State have been suffering from the following:

Ongoing fighting between the Myanmar Army and EAOs – despite the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) at the Union level and bilateral agreements at the State level

Fighting between the TNLA and RCSS soon after the signing of NCA in 2015 among EAOs in Shan State and across Burma

Military tension beginning in July 2017 and active fighting between the Northern Alliance and RCSS from August and early September 2018

Military tension between Shan EAOs: RCSS and SSPP, which has led to active clashes

Failure on behalf of the Myanmar Government’s law enforcement bodies to protect civilians by promoting a flawed system of impunity

The people of Shan State are suffering as a result of ongoing fighting and tension between the armed groups. Civilians are not a target and yet:

Thousands of people have been forcibly displaced

Soldiers have been forcibly recruited using various methods by armed groups

Grave human rights violations have been committed including arbitrary and unreasonable arrests, detention, torture, killing and forced disappearances that have blocked and restricted movements

Forcibly entering and searching civilian’s homes, destroying and burning properties and beating occupants

Ill incitement to sow tensions between ethnic groups and as such creating racial hatred, divisions and conflicts between communities

Continued violence against women and girls including sexual violence

The incident that took place last week on October 5 around 6:30 pm has proven there is no rule of law in Shan State when a well-respected abbot of Shwe Kyin Monastery in Kyaukme,

Northern Shan State, U Kalaya Wuntha was shot dead at his home by two unknown gunmen.

There has been increased incitement both organized and unintentional by various means, in particular through social media to widen the divisions, increase misunderstanding and tension to create more conflict among the ethnic communities, CSOs, human rights organizations, and political parties in Shan State who have different political positions and ideologies. The acts that have taken place in recent months target ethnic groups by circulating hate mail that blame and divide various women and youth organizations.

It is our understanding that all armed groups in Shan State and Burma are formed with the intention to protect and promote life, freedom and possession of its respected civilians.

However, we feel very disheartened to find out that these armed groups are responsible directly or indirectly for civilian’s loss of life, freedom, and possession as well as their suffering due to human rights violations and a lack of rule of law.

Therefore, it is vital that the conflict between the armed groups end to ensure there is security, peace and development for the people.

We urge all armed groups, political parties, and civil society organizations to have mutual respect for one another so that we will be able to continue to work on our common goal of establishing a federal democratic nation, which guarantees ethnic equality and selfdetermination

Media Contact:

Nang Zin Nwe Executive Director PWO (+95) 09 449 329 580

Nang Hearn Director SWAN (+66) 081 992 8683

Lway Ku Ku- Joint General Secretary 2 (+95) 097 306 3017

Ethnic women’s organizations of Shan State Lahu Women’s Organization (LWO)

Pa-O Women’s Union (PWU)

Shan women’s Action Network (SWAN)

Ta-ang Women’s Organization (TWO)