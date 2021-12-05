Statement by Ramanathan Balakrishnan, UN Resident Coordinator a.i On Kyimyindaing Violence, Yangon, 5 December 2021

I am deeply concerned by this morning’s reported attack on a number of unarmed civilians in Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon, when a vehicle belonging to the security forces rammed into protestors who were then fired upon with live ammunition.

Initial reports indicate that a number of people were killed in the incident, while a number of others were injured. I condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms and pass on my deepest condolences to the families of all those who were killed or injured.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and today’s action by security forces is completely unacceptable. Those responsible for excessive and disproportionate use of force against unarmed civilians must be held to account.

To date, more than 1,300 women, children and men have lost their lives in political violence in Myanmar since the military seized control of the democratically elected Government on 1 February.

More than 10 months on, I reiterate the words of the United Nations Secretary General who is appalled by the ongoing violence in the country and who has urged the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression.