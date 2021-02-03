Statement of Nicholas Koumjian, Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, on recent developments in Myanmar

In accordance with our mandate, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar is closely following recent events surrounding the military’s seizure of power in Myanmar.

I sincerely hope for a peaceful resolution of the current crisis and I note calls made by the Secretary-General to the military leadership to resolve any differences through political dialogue. However, should serious international crimes and violations of international law be committed, rest assured, the Mechanism will collect the evidence and, in accordance with our mandate, we will build case files to facilitate criminal trials to hold those responsible to account in international, regional or national courts.