Statement by Mr. Ramanathan Balakrishnan, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i., on the killing of WHO staff member (9 June 2022)

Statement from Mr. Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim, on the killing of a World Health Organization staff member.

The United Nations in Myanmar is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Myo Min Htut, a World Health Organization staff, during a security incident in Mawlamyine Township, Mon State. Mr Myo Min Htut had worked for the World Health Organization as a driver for nearly 5 years and the United Nations sends heartfelt condolences to his family.

Mr Myo Min Htut was shot dead when riding his own motorcycle on Thanlwin Uyin Road around 5pm on 8 June 2022. The exact circumstances of the incident currently remain unclear.

Condemning the killing of the UN staff, Mr. Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in Myanmar said, “The United Nations appeals to all parties and stakeholders to respect the neutrality of the United Nations and Humanitarians and further calls for all parties to protect the rights and safety of civilians and strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians. The United Nations expects an impartial investigation into the incident and the perpetrators to be held accountable.”

He further added, “During these difficult times, against significant odds, the United Nations continues to stay and deliver essential humanitarian and development support for the people of Myanmar”.

Lesly Lotha

RCO

Communications Consultant

lesly.lotha@one.un.org