Statement on the Impact of Conflict in Western Myanmar [EN/MY]

The United Nations is deeply concerned by the continuing humanitarian impact of conflict in western Myanmar, most recently in light of clashes between the Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army on 3 September leading to serious damage in the villages of Hpa Yar Phaung and Taung Pauk villages where many homes were burned and civilians forced to flee.

“We are following the recent escalation of hostilities in Rakhine State with concern” said the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Ola Almgren. “The United Nations urges the parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians, to allow humanitarian access to the areas affected, and to heed the Secretary-General’s call for a global cease-fire in order to enable efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic” said Mr. Almgren.

The pre-existing humanitarian challenges in Rakhine State have been exacerbated by the recent and ongoing surge in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. The United Nations reiterates its full commitment to continue working with and supporting the Government of Myanmar in addressing these challenges and to provide support to the COVID-19 response.

