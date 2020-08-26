Statement on the COVID-19 outbreak in Rakhine State [EN/MY]

The United Nations and international humanitarian organizations are following the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Rakhine State with concern and reaffirm their continued commitment to support the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in meeting the humanitarian challenges in Rakhine State, including in response to COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in late March in Myanmar, the Ministry of Health and Sports has confirmed 96 cases in Rakhine State, 80 of which between 16 and 25 August 2020, with 82 cases that have been transmitted locally.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners have carried out COVID-19 preparedness activities in camps and sites for internally displaced people in Rakhine State and elsewhere, raising awareness about the risks posed by the virus and promoting preventive measures and distributing essential hygiene and personal protective equipment.

With the support of donors and in collaboration with the Government, the United Nations, and national and international humanitarian organizations have also ensured the continuation of life-saving assistance to people in need, including the provision of water and sanitation, shelter and other basic non-food items, food and nutrition support, access to education, healthcare and protection services for close to 670,000 people across Rakhine.

Among those who have recently been confirmed COVID-19-positive in Rakhine, personnel of United Nations agencies, funds and programmes and of international non-governmental organizations have also tested positive and are currently under hospital treatment. Primary and secondary contacts are under quarantine, as per the regulations put in place by the Union Government and the Rakhine State authorities.

All United Nations, and national and international organizations’ humanitarian and COVID-19 risk communication and preparedness activities in Rakhine and elsewhere have been and continue to be carried out in compliance with Government and WHO COVID-19 prevention measures, including by ensuring physical distancing, personal hygiene and protection.

The United Nations and its partners express their solidarity with the people of Rakhine, and everyone affected by COVID-19, a common enemy that does not distinguish between ethnicity or religion.

End

Media contacts:

Valijon Ranoev

OCHA, ranoev@un.org*, +959797007815