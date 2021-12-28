Statement Attributable to the United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Ms. Noeleen Heyzer, 27 December 2021

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Ms. Noeleen Heyzer is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar, which have displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, including women and children, many seeking refuge across borders for protection and assistance, while many more are trapped within the country. She echoes the Security Council’s call for all parties to exercise utmost restraint and seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people and their livelihood, recalling also the Five-Point Consensus of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) urging for an immediate cessation of violence.

The people of Myanmar have already suffered tremendously and the socio-economic and humanitarian situation has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those inflicting suffering on its own people need to silence their guns and protect people in time of great need. The future of Myanmar’s children counts on this.

The Special Envoy urges all parties to act in the greater interest of the nation and to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians, ensure free movement towards safety when needed, and allow humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence. To this end, she appeals for a New Year’s ceasefire throughout Myanmar.

Since the beginning of her assignment middle of this month, the Special Envoy has been actively consulting all stakeholders with a view to supporting a Myanmar-led process. The Special Envoy, supported by her Office, will engage directly with and listen carefully to all those affected by the ongoing crisis that has become multi-faced with serious regional implications.

In this respect, the Special Envoy will continue to focus on mobilising coherent international support grounded on regional unity.

The Special Envoy reaffirms her full commitment to support the people of Myanmar and promoting peace.