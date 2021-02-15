Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Myanmar [EN/MY]

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, including the increasing use of force and the reported deployment of additional armoured vehicles to major cities. He calls on Myanmar’s military and police to ensure the right of peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals. Reports of continued violence, intimidation and harassment by security personnel are unacceptable.

Ongoing arrests of political leaders, government officials, civil society actors and media representatives are deeply concerning as are the restrictions on internet and communication services. They must not be disrupted to ensure the right to freedom of expression, which includes access to information.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on Member States collectively and bilaterally to exercise influence regarding the protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Myanmar.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the unwavering support of the United Nations to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

The Secretary-General calls on the military authorities urgently to allow the Special Envoy, Ms. Christine Schraner Burgener, to visit Myanmar under agreeable conditions and to assess the situation first hand.