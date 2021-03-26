Statement Attributable to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, 26 March 2021 [EN/MY]

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, remains deeply disturbed by ongoing violence committed by the country’s security forces. Tomorrow, Armed Forces Day, marks Myanmar’s liberation from foreign power. Ensuring peace and defending the people should be the responsibility of any military, but in Myanmar, the Tatmadaw has turned against its own citizens.

Women, youth and children have been among those killed. Women remain a catalyst for peace and have played a leading role in the civil disobedience movements. Young leaders, who have benefitted from Myanmar’s democratic transition, are key to the nation’s future, which the military is putting at risk.

The Special Envoy calls for the release of all those detained, including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

She stands steadfastly in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their unwavering commitment to peace and the rule of law.

As Myanmar’s Thingyan New Year approaches in April, the Special Envoy appeals for basic rights and democratic norms to be upheld in the greater interest of the nation’s prosperity under civilian rule. The Special Envoy calls for maximum restraint.

The Special Envoy will continue to amplify the Secretary-General’s call for a firm, unified international response, bilaterally and collectively towards the restoration of the democratically elected government of Myanmar, and the Security Council’s calls for a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue and practical reconciliation in the interests of the people of Myanmar.