South East Myanmar Working Group (SEWG): Kayah/Shan (South) States Rapid Needs Assessment 03 - 22 June 2021

UNHCR, ACTED, AVSI, CARE, KMSS, JRS, MDF, SCI, UNICEF and WV organized Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) targeting 120 pre-identified new IDP sites across Demoso, Hpruso and Loikaw Townships in Kayah State and Pekon, Pinlaung and Taunggyi Townships in Shan(South) State from 3 to 18 June 2021.

Due to the deterioration of the security environment and lack of access, partners could only reach 75 IDP sites which represent 60% of the initial target. 13 out of 75 locations (17%) are urban settings. During the field visits, partners assessed sectoral needs. RNA used key informant interviews and observation methodologies.

All IDPs were displaced for less than 40 days, which signifies that their displacement is caused by the recent growing insecurity. Out of 73,000 IDPs covered by the RNA, 54% are women and 48% are children. Over 3,400 IDPs with specific needs were identified during the RNA.

Urgent humanitarian needs are Protection, Health, Shelter/NFIs, WASH and Food Security.