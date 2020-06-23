Social Norms, Economic Approaches: The potential for addressing GBV through economic interventions in the Rohingya refugee response

Executive summary

This report was commissioned by UNICEF to develop an evidence-base on the potential for addressing gender-based violence in the Rohingya Refugee Response through economic interventions, seeking to understand the contextual risks, drivers, challenges, and possibilities.

Why consider an economic intervention to address GBV among Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar?

More than half of the Rohingya population now living in Cox’s Bazar is female, many of whom experienced violence. As refugees, these same women and girls remain targets of gendered violence, which is chronically underreported and often normalised. In line with their mandate to protect children, UNICEF is responding to such human rights abuses like child marriage, domestic violence, and trafficking, and evaluating strategies to address these challenges. This report explores the possibilities of reducing or mitigating GBV through economic programming, including cash transfers, as an approach that alone, or in combination with other initiatives, can efficiently tackle the drivers of GBV through a responsible and appropriate intervention.

This report seeks to address knowledge gaps in understanding gendered violence and cash programming in humanitarian contexts through tackling two intersecting challenges:

• Identifying and understanding the root causes and drivers of Gender-based Violence (GBV), a complex and multifaceted phenomenon rooted in cultural, political, and societal norms, and which includes a range of violent behaviours that have different drivers and cultural significance.

• Examining the potential to address those drivers through Cash Transfer Programming (CTP), an umbrella term referring to programmes that provide beneficiaries with cash or vouchers. This approach offers a flexible and resource efficient instrument to positively influence multiple sectors, yet CTP is under researched in humanitarian contexts, particularly as related to GBV outcomes and limited in the Rohingya response by restrictions on such interventions.

The Rohingya situation is becoming a protracted crisis, and so thinking in the long term about transformative, and sustainable programming is a priority. This transition demands greater sensitivity to the experiences, perspectives, concerns, and aspirations of different segments of the refugee population, and will require implementers to look beyond basic needs.