11 Jun 2018

Six people missing, one found alive at Chaut Creek

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 09 Jun 2018

Six people are still missing and one was found alive at Chaut Creek after they were swept up in a flood at Chaut Creek near Thiegone village in Saw Township in Gangaw District, Magway Region.

Four schoolboys, two school girls and one woman who lived in Saw Township and Kanpetlet Township were caught in the strong currents of the water as they were crossing the flooded creek.

Governmental officials and locals carried out search and rescue operations and they found Ma Pa Manar, a fourth standard student alive near the Thiegone cemetery.

The search and rescue op-erations are continuing for the other missing six people.

Kyaw Zayya/MDN

