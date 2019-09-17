Situation of human rights in Myanmar - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/311)

Seventy-fourth session

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/264 and covers the period from 22 December 2018 to 13 August 2019. It focuses on the role of the Secretary-General and his good offices towards alleviating the multifaceted crisis affecting mostly the Rohingya, but also other marginalized groups in Myanmar. In his report, the Secretary-General highlights the activities of his Special Envoy and her engagements with various stakeholders on a range of key areas such as the urgent need to address the underlying issues in Rakhine State, including through durable solutions and a credible accountability process. He also highlights that bilateral efforts between Bangladesh and Myanmar on voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation efforts need to be supported by the implementation of the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State and of the tripartite memorandum of understanding of 6 June 2018 between the Government of Myanmar and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Development Programme. The important role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in supplementing these efforts at the regional level is also underscored. In his report, the Secretary-General also refers to the challenges facing national reconciliation efforts with ethnic groups and civilian protection concerns, as well as the need for unimpeded access for the United Nations and its partners to affected areas throughout the country, including in Rakhine. In addition, the Secretary-General, while highlighting efforts towards advancing the democratic transition in Myanmar, including in the area of rule of law, urges greater action on the part of all leaders against incitement and hatred. Ahead of the general elections scheduled for November 2020, the Secretary-General stresses the importance of promoting an electoral process that is widely inclusive, transparent and accessible so that it can serve as a nationally unifying event. He also highlights that freedom of speech is essential. Lastly, the Secretary-General notes that the continued role of the military in the political sphere in Myanmar remains an obstacle to democratic consolidation and encourages strengthened coordination between Myanmar and the United Nations.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/264, in which the Assembly requested me to continue to provide my good offices and to pursue discussions relating to Myanmar, involving all relevant stakeholders, and to offer assistance to the Government of Myanmar, as well as to report to the Assembly at its seventy-fourth session on the progress made in the implementation of all relevant issues addressed in the resolution. This report covers the period from 22 December 2018 to 13 August 2019.

2. In response to the violence and rapid displacement following coordinated attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army on 25 August 2017 against Myanmar police in Rakhine State and the ensuing security operations, I engaged the Security Council through my letter dated 2 September 2017, to express my deep concern about the security, humanitarian and human rights situation. I have repeatedly stressed that it is ultimately the responsibility of the leaders of Myanmar to demonstrate greater resolve in ensuring accountability for this violence, upholding the principles of equality and non-discrimination and countering incitement to racial hatred and violence. Addressing systematic discrimination and the root causes of the violence, including through a pathway to citizenship and freedom of movement, is also vital.

3. My visit to Bangladesh from 1 to 3 July 2018, together with the then President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, highlighted the generosity of Bangladesh in hosting one of the world’s largest refugee influxes and the need for the international community to provide stronger financial support and continue to advocate a political solution. The visit laid the groundwork for further dialogue with the Government of Bangladesh on medium-term planning for the refugee situation and underscored the support of the United Nations and the World Bank for finding comprehensive solutions to the situation of the Rohingya people.

4. During our tour of what is now the world’s largest refugee camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, I heard first-hand accounts of excessive violence and serious violations of human rights, including the indiscriminate firing of weapons, the presence of landmines and sexual violence. Some refugees described, in vivid terms, a climate of fear, while others outlined the continuing restrictions on freedom of movement and the lack of access to services imposed on them by the Government of Myanmar.

5. A delegation of the Security Council also visited Bangladesh and Myanmar from 28 April to 1 May 2018 as part of the efforts of the Council to address the crisis since 25 August 2017 and urge the implementation of the statement of the President of the Council dated 6 November 2017.

6. My Special Envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, has been working tirelessly in pursuit of her mandate, with a focus on resolving the humanitarian crisis, promoting the safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and forcibly displaced persons and ensuring accountability for human rights violations. The intensifying violence since January in Rakhine State between the Tatmadaw (the armed forces of Myanmar) and the Arakan Army has not only further complicated the prospects of voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable returns, but also exacerbated an already precarious humanitarian and human rights situation.

7. My Special Envoy has visited Myanmar on seven occasions and Bangladesh five times since her appointment in April 2018. She has also undertaken visits to several other countries, especially in the region. In keeping with my commitment to enhancing cooperation with regional organizations to prevent conflict, she has held regular consultations with regional organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union and, in particular, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which can play an essential role in terms of supporting Myanmar in providing humanitarian assistance, facilitating the repatriation process and promoting sustainable development. Recently, my Special Envoy visited Indonesia, where she had bilateral engagements with Indonesian authorities and met the ASEAN Secretary-General, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management. She also visited Thailand, the current Chair of ASEAN, as well as the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia and Singapore.

8. Although the Government of Myanmar has repeatedly voted against the recent resolutions of the General Assembly in which the Assembly mandated the appointment of a Special Envoy, authorities in Nay Pyi Taw have cooperated closely with my Special Envoy and her Office. I welcome this cooperation and their agreement, for the first time, to establish an Office of my Special Envoy in Nay Pyi Taw. This Office became functional as of January 2019.

9. Meanwhile, other United Nations senior officials also engaged with the Myanmar authorities through coordinated visits to the country. During the reporting period, such visits included ones by my Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, in February 2019; the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Henrietta Fore, in April; the Assistant Secretary-General of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ursula Mueller, in May; and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, also in May. Those visits were in addition to numerous visits by the same officials and others to the refugee camps in Bangladesh. My Special Envoy will continue to help to promote a coherent system-wide engagement based on close cooperation with these and other senior United Nations officials, including my Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

10. Regrettably, Myanmar has refused to cooperate with United Nations human rights entities and mechanisms, notwithstanding repeated calls to do so. Access to Myanmar continued to be problematic for the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, and for members of the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar. My Special Envoy has been in contact with them and will continue to encourage Myanmar to cooperate with the various human rights mechanisms, including with the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar that is headed by Nicholas Koumjian.