Situation of human rights in Myanmar since 1 February 2021 (A/HRC/49/72)

Introduction and methodology

In resolution 46/21, the Human Rights Council requested, inter alia, the High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide a comprehensive report on the overall human rights situation in Myanmar at its 49th session, with a particular focus on accountability regarding alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, rule of law and security sector reform since 1 February 2021, as well as on implementation of recommendations on the human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

The present report covers human rights concerns documented by OHCHR since 1 February 2021. It analyses the most egregious violations committed by the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw), highlighting trends and patterns over a year of martial rule, and coming to preliminary conclusions as to violations of international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law.