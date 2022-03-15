Myanmar
Situation of human rights in Myanmar since 1 February 2021 (A/HRC/49/72)
Attachments
Introduction and methodology
In resolution 46/21, the Human Rights Council requested, inter alia, the High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide a comprehensive report on the overall human rights situation in Myanmar at its 49th session, with a particular focus on accountability regarding alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, rule of law and security sector reform since 1 February 2021, as well as on implementation of recommendations on the human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.
The present report covers human rights concerns documented by OHCHR since 1 February 2021. It analyses the most egregious violations committed by the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw), highlighting trends and patterns over a year of martial rule, and coming to preliminary conclusions as to violations of international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law.
This report relies upon primary and secondary source material collected and subjected to credibility assessments. Without access to Myanmar, OHCHR applied consistent methodology of information-gathering, including remote interviews and meetings with over 155 victims, victims’ advocates, and witnesses of human rights violations. First-hand information was corroborated with satellite imagery, verified multimedia files, and credible open-source information. Factual determinations of cases, incidents, and patterns were made where there were reasonable grounds to believe that incidents had occurred as described. Given the serious security risks that individuals in Myanmar have been exposed to since 1 February, OHCHR has prioritized the safety of victims, witnesses, and interlocutors above other considerations.