Singapore’s Assistance To Myanmar To Fight COVID-19

In response to a request from the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports, the Singapore Government has contributed 3,000 diagnostic tests and two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines for the detection of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Ambassador to Myanmar, Ms Vanessa Chan, handed over the supplies to Director of Myanmar National Health Laboratory Dr Htay Htay Tin today, at Yangon International Airport.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 MARCH 2020