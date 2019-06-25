Shot While Fleeing: Rohingya Disabled by Myanmar Authorities’ Targeted Violence

Executive Summary

In August 2017, Myanmar security forces and Rakhine Buddhist civilians attacked hundreds of villages in northern Rakhine state, massacring thousands of Rohingya Muslim residents and burning their homes to the ground. As of January 2019, that targeted violence and ongoing abuses had prompted approximately 740,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, where they remain. Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) has collected extensive medical evidence of the human rights violations committed against the Rohingya in those attacks. A PHR report published in July 2018 presented clear medical evidence to corroborate survivors’ accounts of how shootings, beatings, stabbings, and other forms of violence inflicted upon the Rohingya in the village of Chut Pyin made it an emblematic example of the targeted, systematic violence that unfolded in hundreds of other villages across northern Rakhine state.

This supplemental report focuses on a separate, underreported outcome of the August 2017 attacks on the Rohingya: survivors who suffered physical impairments from their wounds that will potentially become long-term disabilities. These disabilities will hinder these survivors’ ease and freedom of movement, limit their ability to seek gainful employment, and otherwise obstruct their ability to live productive, pain-free lives. The plight of these disabled Rohingya survivors highlights how the ruthless violence that the Myanmar security forces and others inflicted on the Rohingya in August 2017 will have a decades-long, painful, life-altering legacy for potentially thousands of survivors and their families.

PHR approached 120 survivors living in refugee camps in Bangladesh to request interviews and interviewed a total of 114 survivors who gave their consent to be interviewed. 90 survivors out of that pool of 114 reported physical injuries resulting from the violence and consented to and subsequently underwent clinical evaluations by PHR medical partners. In total, 43 of these injured survivors were left with long-term disabilities as a result of violence they experienced in or around August 2017.

The vast majority of Rohingya who were disabled as a result of that targeted violence were gunned down as they fled attackers. Many of the bullet wounds have resulted in permanent neurological impairment that limits limb function and causes severe and persistent pain: both can make simple tasks like walking, grasping a pot, or lifting a bag of rice extremely painful or impossible. Other survivors suffered shrapnel wounds from grenades or were injured by landmines laid in fields surrounding Rohingya villages in an apparently deliberate strategy to inflict maximum harm on Rohingya fleeing attack. Some Rohingya survivors who were unable to flee were reportedly seized by Myanmar security forces and brutally beaten, kicked, stabbed, raped, and killed.

The Rohingya profiled in this report are the survivors: unlike the estimated 10,000 killed in the attacks, these people escaped death by being rescued by relatives or by taking refuge in surrounding forests or nearby villages before making the long overland journey to Bangladesh. In many cases documented by PHR, survivors said they had heard that it was unsafe to seek medical treatment inside Myanmar because doctors would allegedly report injured Rohingya to Myanmar authorities. This fear, combined with a longstanding de facto policy of denying health care services to Rohingya meant that survivors often resorted to traditional natural remedies for wound treatment and pain relief during the days- or weeks-long trek to refuge in Bangladesh. PHR clinicians have concluded that this lack of adequate medical attention often exacerbated already severe wounds: these injuries were often worsened by delayed surgery, while infections led to amputations that earlier treatment might have prevented.

PHR asserts that the attacks by Myanmar security forces should be investigated as crimes against humanity and supports recommendations by a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court or an ad hoc criminal tribunal for accountability for those abuses. PHR is convinced that, by inflicting indiscriminate injury and thus long-term disability on many Rohingya, Myanmar security forces also violated the right to health and the right to work of their Rohingya victims. Myanmar now has forward-looking redress obligations toward Rohingya who were disabled by the 2017 attacks, including guarantees of financial compensation for those who can no longer work; free and comprehensive access to medical services and education; and long-term rehabilitation services for disabled Rohingya if and when the Myanmar government and the international community can guarantee their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar.