Shocking scenes of violence on streets of Myanmar put at risk lives and well-being of children and families

28 February 2021 - Following news of casualties among demonstrators in Myanmar, a Save the Children spokesperson said:

“The shocking scenes of violence on the streets of Myanmar today put at risk the lives and well-being of children and their families. Save the Children condemns the use of lethal violence and other excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. World leaders must come together and act in unison to protect the lives and liberty of people in Myanmar against the brutal force being shown by the security forces. Many of those arrested, injured or killed today are students and young people. Demonstrators must be allowed to raise their voice to call for the reinstatement of democracy and the release of elected leaders. Save the Children calls on the security forces and other authorities to refrain from violence and to respect the rights of their own citizens, including their rights to freedom of assembly and expression. The world is watching and will not look away.”