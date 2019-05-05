Severe Cyclonic Storm No.44, 2019, 4th May, 2019 - 08:00

Severe Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (07:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI" over the ODISHA Coast moved North-Northeastwards over Ganetic West Bengal. It lies at about (80) miles North-Northeast of Balasore(India) and (25) miles west of Kolkata (India). It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards.

During next (12)hrs forecast

It is likely to weaken into a Cyclonic Storm "FANI" during next (6)hours. It is continue to move North-Northeastwards and emerge into Bengladesh during next (12)hours.

General caution

Under the influence of the Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Upper Sagaing, Yangon and Thanintharyi Regions, Kachin, Chin, Kayin and Mon States, isolated to scattered in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan, Rakhine and Kayah States with isolated heavy falls in some areas within next (4.5.2019) to (5.5.2019) commencing today morning.

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10-13) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Under the influence of the Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", People should be awared of strong wind, heavy rain, flash flood and landslide in the hilly areas and near small rivers and also domastic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar coasts.