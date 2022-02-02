Security Council Press Statement on the Situation in Myanmar, 2 February 2022

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the continuing state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military on 1 February 2021 and its grave impact. They reiterated their calls for the release of all those who remain arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The members of the Security Council repeated their support for Myanmar’s democratic transition, including the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, with full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as the rule of law. They also repeated their call for the pursuance of dialogue with all parties concerned and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at further recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced persons. They condemned attacks on infrastructure, including health and education facilities. They called for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence throughout the country and to ensure the safety of civilians.

They expressed deep concern at the dramatic increase in humanitarian need, particularly among women, children and vulnerable groups, against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They underlined the need to urgently step up humanitarian assistance and to facilitate the equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. They reiterated the need for full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods. They reiterated their calls for the swift and full implementation of ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus. They welcomed the appointment of Prak Sokhonn as the ASEAN Special Envoy, expressed their support for his role and his diplomatic efforts to commence constructive dialogue among all parties concerned. They looked forward to his visit to Myanmar at the earliest opportunity to meet with all parties concerned and carry out mediation that facilitates the dialogue process, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The members of the Security Council underlined the important role of the United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar and encouraged her to maintain communication and engage intensively with all relevant parties in Myanmar. They also encouraged complementarity of her work to the work of ASEAN.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the need to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine state and again expressed concern that recent developments pose additional and particularly serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons. They encouraged diplomatic efforts between the parties concerned to help address the issues facing Rohingyas. They recalled the vital need for the rights of minorities to be fully protected.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for the people of Myanmar and the country’s democratic transition and their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.

