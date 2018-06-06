06 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Welcomes Memorandum on Creating Conditions Conducive to Safe Rohingya Refugee Returns from Bangladesh, Reintegration in Rakhine State

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19074
6 JUNE 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the memorandum of understanding reached by the Government of Myanmar, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the United Nations system’s support to creating conditions conducive to voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable Rohingya refugee returns from Bangladesh, and their reintegration in Rakhine State. As these conditions are not yet in place, he welcomes the agreement by the Government of Myanmar to take this first step to address the root causes of the conflict in Rakhine.

The Secretary-General encourages Myanmar to take decisive steps to implement the agreement. He also reiterates his call for an end to violence, accountability for perpetrators, redress for victims, humanitarian access to all areas in Rakhine State, and the implementation of the recommendations of the Rakhine Advisory Commission.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.