Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Continuing Violence by Myanmar Military as ‘Utterly Unacceptable’, Urging Unified International Response

SG/SM/20639

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the continuing brutal violence by the military in Myanmar. The killing of peaceful demonstrators and arbitrary arrests, including of journalists, is utterly unacceptable.

The military continues to defy calls, including by the Security Council, to end violations of fundamental human rights and return to the path of democracy. A firm, unified international response is urgently needed.

The Secretary-General will continue to stand with the people and their aspirations to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous Myanmar.