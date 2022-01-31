Secretary-General Expresses Solidarity with People of Myanmar, Aspirations for Inclusive, Democratic Society, Stressing Need to see Concrete Results

SG/SM/21126

30 JANUARY 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Tuesday, 1 February, marks one year since Myanmar’s military overturned the democratically elected civilian Government and arbitrarily detained members of Government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations for an inclusive society and the protection of all communities, including the Rohingya.

In the past year, there has been an intensification in violence, a deepening of the human rights and humanitarian crises and a rapid rise of poverty in Myanmar. The multiple vulnerabilities of all people across Myanmar and its regional implications require an urgent response. Access to people in need is critically important for the United Nations and partners to continue to deliver on the ground. Armed forces and all stakeholders must respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. The people of Myanmar need to see concrete results.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer has been actively engaging all stakeholders in support of a Myanmar-led process. She will continue to mobilize immediate action, including through strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address the desperate needs of the people of Myanmar. This is crucial for creating an enabling environment for inclusive dialogue. Any solution needs to derive from engaging directly with and listening carefully to all those affected by the ongoing crisis. Their voices must be heard and amplified.

