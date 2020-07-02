Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Deadly Landslide in Myanmar

SG/SM/20158

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported death of at least 123 people following a large landslide today in the town of Hpakant, Kachin State, Myanmar.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Myanmar. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to contribute to ongoing efforts to address the needs of the affected population.

