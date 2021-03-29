Secretary-General Condemns Myanmar Killings in Strongest Terms, Stressing ‘Unacceptable’ Military Crackdown Demands Resolute International Response

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and young people, by security forces in Myanmar today. The continuing military crackdown, which today resulted in the highest daily death toll since demonstrations against the coup began last month, is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response. It is critical to find an urgent solution to this crisis.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal to the military to refrain from violence and repression. Those responsible for the serious human rights violations committed in Myanmar must be held accountable.