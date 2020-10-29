School is more than just a place to learn in Myanmar

When the rainy season in Myanmar ends in October, some places can only be reached by boat. And it is along the same route that tables and chairs for school buildings in the province set off on their journey. The hope is great that the girls and boys will be able to sit in their classrooms again at some point. The Corona pandemic has forced many of them out of regular school attendance. Time and again there were curfews or security reasons that did not allow children to go to school. All the more reason for many of them to look forward with anticipation.

"I can't wait to go back to school. My friends and I, we really want to try out the new playground," says Sai Si. The elementary school student from the village of Pane Hone near Lashio in Shan State visits the local elementary school, which was one of three schools in the region newly built last year with support from arche noVa. Not only new classrooms were built, but also toilets, hand washing stations, garbage containers and new climbing frames: "I am sure that we can learn much better now", says Sai Si. When he grows up, he wants to become a teacher as well.

This is also what the mayor of Pane Hone wants. He has seen to it that in the course of the new school building financed with BMZ project funds, his community has been provided with areas for the new facilities, such as the latrine houses, some of which are low in barriers, and the buildings for the teachers. "The village community and especially of course the parents are very happy that the educational opportunities for our children are improving. To be allowed to learn in such a new school motivates the children especially. They will be smart and maybe one day they will work here as teachers or doctors themselves," says U LonePee, mayor of Pane Hone.

In Khite Sein, where a new school for a approx. of 50 students and five teachers has also been built, they are particularly pleased with the new hygiene and safety measures for students. "I am convinced that the children are particularly happy to come to school now that they can wash their hands properly and go to the toilet. In addition, the school grounds have a fence so that cows, pigs and water buffaloes no longer come into the schoolyard. This ensures cleanliness and safety in the grounds", says U San Lu of the Teacher-Parent Association of Se Paung School in Khite Sein. His greatest hope is that if the children receive a good education, it will not only improve community life, but also benefit the whole country.