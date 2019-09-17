Save the Children Update from the United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on Myanmar

In response to the Special Rapporteur on Myanmar's update at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, and that of the Fact-Finding Mission today, Save the Children has issued the following statement.

Bill Chambers, CEO, Save the Children Canada, said:

"Thousands of children in Myanmar's Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan States are still awaiting justice for gross human rights violations and abuses perpetrated against them by the Myanmar military and other groups. No one has been held to account for heinous crimes against children in Myanmar and this impunity must stop.

"Discriminatory policies against Rohingya communities in Rakhine State continue to blight the lives of this persecuted minority. Tens of thousands of Rohingya children have been stuck in camps across Rakhine state for more than seven years, living in squalor, with severe restrictions on their movements and access to formal education. For many Rohingya children in Myanmar the only life they've ever known is within the confines of a camp in their own country. Rohingya refugees in neighboring Bangladesh say they're scared and anxious at the prospect of repatriation to Myanmar where they continue to fear violence and persecution.

"Canada has been a welcome leader in the international push for accountability in this crisis, and must continue efforts alongside other UN Member States to ensure that perpetrators of these horrific crimes are held to account - including the many crimes against girls and boys. It is critical that the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar prioritizes crimes against girls and boys, starting by hiring people with child-specific and gender-specific expertise to investigate them. These cases must then be heard in a court of law. The Government of Myanmar must end discrimination against the Rohingya population and improve conditions for conflict-affected girls and boys across the country.

"Rohingya rights abuses are part of a bigger picture of systematic military-backed state oppression in Myanmar, affecting several ethnic minority groups across the country and children are among those who always pay the highest price. Every girl and boy has the right to the care and protection needed to survive, learn and thrive, and deserves a commitment from the Government of Myanmar and the international community to guarantee justice for crimes committed against them."