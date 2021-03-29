Save the Children - Statement in response to reports that armed forces have killed several children in Myanmar

According to reports, an unconfirmed number of children are among the at least 91 people reportedly killed by armed forces up until 4.30 PM on Saturday 27 March. Today’s horrific violence has led to the highest loss of human life on a single day, in addition to the 328 people already killed since the coup started on February 1st.

In a statement, Save the Children said:

“We are truly appalled that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks on protestors. Children are no longer safe in Myanmar, now that girls and boys as young as 7-years old are being shot and killed in their own homes. A one-year old baby was reportedly shot in the eye with a rubber bullet today. Children in Myanmar have a right to grow up free from violence. The fact that so many children are being killed on an almost daily basis now shows a complete disregard for human life by armed forces.”

“Children’s safety must be prioritised and protected under all circumstances. Time and time again we see that children are the innocent victims of any crisis and the only way to protect children in Myanmar is to stop the violence against people altogether. We therefore renew our call on armed forces to bring an immediate end to these deadly attacks against protestors, before more children are injured or killed.”

Save the Children and its partners are providing support to children who have been harmed and their families where possible. This includes providing psychosocial support for children who have witnessed violence and developing resources to support the country’s growing mental health crisis. Due to insecurity and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, a lot of this work is being done remotely, and many children are still not able to receive the support they so desperately need.