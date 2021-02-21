Save the Children speaks out over the ‘appalling’ death of a child during protests in Myanmar

21 February - The shocking killing of a boy who was reportedly under 18 in Mandalay, Myanmar, yesterday (Saturday) confirms the worst fears of Save the Children and others regarding the safety of children among the protesters.

A spokesperson said:

‘Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this child and other victims in Mandalay. We renew our urgent call on everyone concerned - especially the security forces - to respect the rights of peaceful protesters and safeguard the well-being of any children who may be among them.

‘Children must not be treated as adults. They have the right to special protection, as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international human rights treaty to which Myanmar is a party and by which it is bound. We must all do our utmost to protect children from harm and prevent further casualties in the coming days and weeks.