Save The Children - Deeply concerned about the situation of children in Myanmar after recent events

Responding to the events of this week in Myanmar, CEO of Save the Children Inger Ashing said:

“The events of last week in Myanmar have left many of us feeling shocked and distressed. We are deeply concerned about the potential humanitarian consequences of the current crisis for the well-being of children across the country, and express our solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult moment.”

“This crisis comes at a time when armed conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic already pose severe challenges in Myanmar, especially for marginalized communities. Humanitarian organisations must have continued and improved access to the one million people requiring urgent humanitarian assistance in Myanmar this year, 383.000 of whom are children.”

“The official number of children in need of vital support is likely to be an underestimation, as the current COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating impact on children’s education, health, nutrition, psychosocial well-being and future prospects.”

“Most schools in Myanmar have been closed for nearly one year, which means that 9.7 million children have missed out on classroom-based learning.”

“The difficult situation for conflict-affected populations deserves special attention, particularly those from ethnic and marginalized minority groups across Myanmar, including displaced populations in Rakhine, northern Shan, Kachin and Kayin states. Children who live in camps often face precarious conditions and a very uncertain future.”

“We call on stakeholders to respect the rights of all people in Myanmar, including children and youth, especially when it comes to exercising their right to freedom of expression in different ways, without fear of repercussions.

“We call on all parties inside Myanmar, the wider region and globally to take action and facilitate a swift and peaceful resolution of this crisis, while placing the best interests and future of children at the heart of their crucial efforts.”

