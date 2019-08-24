The Rohingya: Resisting Annihilation

The attacks typically came early in the morning, when the village was still quiet and people were at home.

Families awoke suddenly to the sound of gunfire, and of panicked shouting. Doors were broken down, and homes went up in flames. As the attackers stormed the villages, some wore the uniforms of the security forces; alongside them were civilians from neighboring villages.

People were forced out of their houses, rounded up, and beaten to the ground. Realizing their best chance for survival was to run to the nearby hills, many attempted to flee, struggling to carry infants while helping elderly relatives or the disabled. Many were gunned down as they ran. Others stepped on landmines or were hit by shrapnel from rocket launchers or grenades. Those unable to flee were brutally assaulted, and others raped at gunpoint. Women, men, and children were mutilated and permanently disfigured.

This is how it happened, survivors say.

This is how they tried to destroy us.

A Targeted People

For decades, the minority Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar have been stateless and subjected to a wide range of human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions and killings, forced labor, restricted access to health and education, limited political participation, restrictions on freedom of movement, forced displacement, and trafficking.

A violent August 2017 crackdown by the Myanmar military on Rohingya people living in northern Rakhine state killed thousands and drove more than 740,000 people from the country. The campaign unleashed extreme acts of violence against Rohingya communities, and seemed to clearly signal the intent to eradicate the Rohingya from the country: entire villages were burned, residents beaten, raped, and mutilated, and children slaughtered. The United Nations’ special envoy on human rights in Myanmar says the military’s ferocious assault against the Rohingya bears “the hallmarks of a genocide.”

Those who survived were eventually rescued by relatives or managed to take refuge in the surrounding forests, farmlands, or villages. In many cases, local health workers denied survivors necessary medical treatment. Many survivors had heard that Myanmar authorities required doctors to report injured Rohingya to the authorities, and thus avoided seeking medical care. These delays in getting medical attention exacerbated injuries and increased complications, including infection, less recovery of limb function, and higher levels of immobility and disability among victims. Hundreds of thousands to undertook a perilous journey to escape across the border into Bangladesh.

Today, nearly one million Rohingya are crowded into refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, in the largest refugee settlement in the world. As a result of the violence, they are living with severe trauma, life-changing disabilities, and immeasurable loss.

Refugees interviewed by PHR strongly voice their desire to return to Myanmar, but refuse to do so without credible guarantees that their rights will be respected and their citizenship restored. The government of Myanmar, which has steadfastly denied responsibility for the atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya, has announced repatriation efforts, but has done nothing to reassure the Rohingya that they will be safe in their own country.

Documenting Forensic Evidence For more than 15 years, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) has exposed and denounced human rights abuses in Myanmar.

Following the brutal attacks against the Rohingya in August 2017, PHR sent teams of doctors to refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar to forensically document atrocities suffered by the Rohingya at the hands of Myanmar security forces and their civilian accomplices, and to hear first-hand witnesses’ accounts of what happened.

PHR experts provided forensic documentation of the beatings, rapes, gunshot wounds, and burns suffered by the Rohingya, in order to corroborate their stories and help them seek justice. Our work, which uses three main research methods to document the scope, scale, and patterns of attacks that took place against the Rohingya in late August 2017, has been submitted to the UN Human Rights Council and made available to the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar.

PHR’s research is detailed in our reports “Please Tell the World What They Have Done to Us” and “Widespread and Systematic,” as well as “Shot While Fleeing,” which highlights long-term disabilities resulting from the attacks.

Awaiting Accountability

The targeted violence perpetrated against the Rohingya in recent years amount to some of the most serious crimes codified under international law; PHR has called for these atrocities to be investigated as crimes against humanity.

To date, Myanmar authorities have failed to conduct impartial and independent investigations into these events and have not fully cooperated with the UN and other bodies seeking to do so.

PHR recommends that the United Nations Security Council implement the recommendations of the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding mission on Myanmar, including referring the situation to the International Criminal Court or an ad hoc criminal tribunal. PHR also calls on UN member states that have publicly recognized the crimes against the Rohingya as genocide – including Canada and Malaysia –to file complaints to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the Myanmar government’s violation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (“Genocide Convention”) and to press the ICJ to seek reparations.

History of the Rohingya in Myanmar